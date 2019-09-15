MUGABE LOVED MALAWI…He even declared Chinyanja as one of the official languages in Zimbabwe

President Mutharika upon viewing Mugabe’s body

President Arthur Peter Mutharika has described former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe as a true friend of Malawi.



“He was a man who loved Malawi and Malawians. He used to come here in numerous occasions; when we have a funeral or weddings, he was always here. He even declared Chinyanja as one of the official languages in Zimbabwe. This is the reason I have decided to bid him farewell in person,” said President Mutharika at Kamuzu International Airport on his departure to Zimbabwe.

President Mutharika joined more than a dozen African leaders who gathered in Zimbabwe’s capital Harare.

Mugabe, who was 95, died last week while being treated in Singapore.