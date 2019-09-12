A Little “Luxurious” Spending is OK

By Henry Kachaje

“Then Mary took about a pint of pure nard, an expensive perfume; she poured it on Jesus’ feet and wiped his feet with her hair. And the house was filled with the fragrance of the perfume.”

“But one of his disciples, Judas Iscariot, who was later to betray him, objected, “Why wasn’t this perfume sold and the money given to the poor? It was worth a year’s wages.” (John 12:3‭-‬5 NIV)

But here was the response from Jesus:

“You will always have the poor among you…” (John 12:8 NIV)

__________________

Sometimes we are too hard on ourselves. We are too focused on the dire needs around us too much that we condemn any “luxurious” spending that might actually make a difference in our social lives and happiness.

Look, this country will ALWAYS have dire needs. We will have “the poor” in majority for decades, if not centuries to come.

Should we wait till all schools, hospitals, roads, bridges are built BEFORE we invest in football?

I say, lets build the stadia for our top two teams in this country. Let Bullets and Wanderers have some share of our national budget abale pilizi.

Football is a universal language we all can speak regardless our political, religious, tribal and social status differences!

I support and endorse the building of stadia for Bullets and Wanderers from my tax.

Signed

Henry Kachaje

10.09.2019