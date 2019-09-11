Music, Feast Spice Up John The Baptist Day

Music spices up the festival

By Howard Mlozi



September 7, a day earmarked by Catholic Christians of Blantyre’s

Malingamoyo Ward to celebrate the Day of John the Baptist, shows

music, prayer and feast at its most moving, mystic and brilliance.



The Catholic faithful, especially the youth, went out of their houses

and join the crowd to make merry together. Christians are laughing

while enjoying all sorts of beverages. They toss the bottles in the

air. A St. John music choir is hammering melodious tunes. All these

meant to remember the role played by John the Baptist, who baptitised

Jesus Christ.



The day is celebrated differently across the world. Elsewhere the

feast day of Saint John the Baptist is observed by splashing water on

passerby or visitors.



But in the populous neighborhood of Chilobwe in Blantyre, people

celebrated the St. John the Baptist through music, feast and prayer.

The celebration started with a luncheon after a holy mass.



“We organized this celebration to commemorate Saint John the Baptist

with families and friends,” said Gabriel Mnima, chairperson of the

organizing committee.



St. John the Baptist was born in 1st decade BCE, Judaea, Palestine,

near Jerusalem—died 28–36 CE. His feast is celebrated on June 24.

He was a Jewish prophet of priestly origin who preached the imminence of

God’s Final Judgment and Baptized those who repented in

self-preparation for it, he is revered in the Christian Church

especially Roman Catholic as the forerunner of Jesus Christ. After a

period of desert solitude, John the Baptist emerged as a prophet in

the region of the lower Jordan River Valley. He had a circle of

disciples and Jesus was among the recipients of his rite of baptism.