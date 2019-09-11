Airtel Africa Appoints New Regional Director

By Tiwonge Ndau

Ferrao new Airtel Director

Blantyre, September 11, Mana: Airtel Africa has announced the appointment of Ian Ferrao as its regional director of its East Africa business.

Prior to joining Airtel Africa, Ferrao was the chief executive of Vodacom Tanzania, he also served as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vodacom Lesotho as well as chief commercial officer at Vodacom Business Africa.

Confirming the development with Malawi News Agency (Mana), Airtel Malawi Public Relations Officer, Norah Chavura in a statement said Ferrao has more than 12 years of experience in senior management in the industry across the continent.

Airtel Africa CEO, Raghunath Mandava said Ferrao will oversee operations in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia and Rwanda.

“He brings a wealth of relevant telecommunications and mobile money experience and will be part of the Africa Executive Committee based in Nairobi and will focus on driving growth across voice, data and mobile money in East Africa,” the statement quotes.

Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services with a presence in 14 countries on the continent, primarily in East Africa and Central and West Africa.

It (Airtel Africa) offers an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both domestically and internationally.

The group aims at continuing providing a simple and intuitive customer experience through streamlined customer journeys.

Mana/tn/adn/gjp