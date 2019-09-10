Farmers Jubilant With Nankhumwa’s Suprise Visit At Kanengo Auction Floors

Nankhumwa appreciating the leaf during the surprise visit

Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, Kondwani Nankhumwa on Tuesday today visited Kanengo Auction Floors in Lilongwe to appreciate the progress on tobacco sales as the marketing season nears the end.

In his remarks, the minister said that he wanted to appreciate how the market is responding after the tobacco production quota ban was uplifted on 6th September 2019.

TCC officials briefing Nankhumwa

Later the Minister held a meeting with Tobacco Commission management and also toured the Tobacco registration centre at the Tobacco Commission regional offices to meet farmers who are showing interest to grow and sell tobacco in the 2019/2020 season.

The minister uplifted the quota ban on 6th September 2019 and so far about 2.6 million kilograms of tobacco has been registered under the uplift and buyers have already expressed interest to buy the excess tobacco. The Tobacco Commission is still calling upon farmers with excess production to go and apply for a quota uplift and the commission will verify all applications accordingly.

