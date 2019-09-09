Lower Shire To Remain Blue Up To 2084-APM

By Steve Chirombo

President Mutharika cheers up with People at Kasinthula area in Chikwawa-(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana

Chikwawa, September 8, Mana: President Prof. Peter Mutharika has hailed people of the districts of Chikwawa and Nsanje for voting Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government in the 2019 tripartite polls.

He made the remarks on Sunday during a whistle stop he conducted at Ngabu Trading Centre.

The President said he was happy with the people from the two districts as they gave DPP a lot of votes in all the constituencies.

“I am quite happy that in all the six constituencies in Chikwawa and five in Nsanje we made it. Lower Shire is blue and will be blue up to 2024, 2029 up to 2084,” Mutharika pointed out.

He said the 2019 tripartite polls were significant as the people of the Lower Shire voted in development.

“We don’t vote for presidents in roads, we don’t vote them in demonstrations,” Mutharika stated.

He bemoaned tendency by most demonstrators who he said were busy damaging roads and other infrastructures.

Mutharika called on all Malawians to join hands and ensure that development continues in the country.

“I must assure you all that my government will continue with various development initiatives for the two districts,” the Malawi leader indicated.

Senior Chief Ngabu hailed the President visit saying such forums enable people articulate issues that affect them.

He indicated that continued support towards the governing DPP while calling for assistance in form of food to hunger stricken families, potable water at Ngabu Secondary School and ambulance at Chikwawa District Health Office among others.

During his visit in Chikwawa on his way from Nsanje, the President conducted whistle stops at Ngabu, Nchalo, Dyeratu and Thabwa.