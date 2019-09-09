Dreams Lives On: Nsanje Inland Port Still On- Mutharika

By Tikondane Vega

President Peter Mutharika arrives at Ngabu Trading Centre in Chikwawa-(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana

Nsanje, September 8, Mana: President Prof. Peter Mutharika has disclosed that he would still discussing with his Mozambican counterpart on matters bordering construction of Nsanje Inland Port saying once given go ahead the project would start.

He said this at Nsanje Boma Sunday after inspecting Nsanje-Marka road upgrading project.

The President said funds for Nsanje Inland Port is readily available and that people from Nsanje should wait for the smooth discussion currently underway.

“I am aware many people are still asking as how far is the Inland Nsanje Project. My answer is still discussing with our friends in Mozambique. Once they agree with us the construction will start,” Mutharika pointed out.

He took the advantage of the gathering to thank people of Nsanje district for the wonderful support given to him during the just ended May 21 tripartite elections where he won in all constituencies in the district.

Mutharika urged people in the district to continue supporting the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government so that they could enjoy more developments projects.

The Malawi Leader said that,” It is pathetic that while among talking and doing different developments others are destroying it through demonstrations in the country. They are destroying roads, schools as well as buildings in different parts of the country in form of protests. Can these people rule the country in future? Can they make good leaders?

From Nsanje Boma on his way to Blantyre, President Mutharika made several stops at Tengani and Bangula Trading Centres where thousands of people gathered.

At Tengani and Bangula, Mutharika assured people that government has enough maize in stocks and that nobody would die of hunger as long as he is alive.

He ordered the Minister of Agriculture to ensure there is maize in all strategic places around the district so that people can enjoy their right of access to food.

The President told the gathering that his government would construct University at Bangula Trading Centre so that many people could access higher education without travelling long distances.