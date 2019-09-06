Malawi President Receives Letters Of Credence From Papal Special Envoy Archbishop Gianfranco Gallone

By Memory Kutengule

President Peter Mutharika receives letters of Credence from Archbishop Gianfranco Gallone at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre-(c Abel Ikiloni, Mana

Blantyre, September 6, Mana: President Prof. Peter Mutharika Friday received letters of credence from Italian Apostolic Nuncio Designate of the Holy See Archbishop, Gianfranco Gallone at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre, marking the beginning of his diplomatic missions in the country.

Addressing the Media, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Francis Kasaira described the visit by Archbishop Gallone as a move for building on the gains that the countries have registered since the joint cooperation started.

“Our cordial relationship with Italy and Malawi dates back from years. Through their interventions in various sectors such as health, education and other social services, many people have benefitted a lot and we are optimistic that this will continue for the betterment of the future generation,” he said.

Kasaira said Archbishop Gianfranco Gallone has commended Malawi government for providing conducive environment for the people to enjoy freedom of worship.

Archbishop Gianfranco Gallone was born in Ceglie Messapica on April 20, 1963.

He was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Oria on September 3, 1988.

After his ordination, he earned a Degree in Canon Law and the Licentiate in Liturgy.

On June 19, 2000, he joined the diplomatic service of the Holy See.

He served in the Nunciatures in Mozambique, Israel, Slovakia, India and Sweden, and in the Relations Section of the Secretariat in Rome.

On February 2, 2019, Pope Francis appointed him Apostolic Nuncio to Zambia. Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin consecrated him a Bishop on March 19, 2019.

On May 8, 2019, he was appointed Apostolic Nuncio to Malawi as well as Zambia.

Archbishop Gallone will be based in Zambia.