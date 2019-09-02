Mr And Miss Albinism Finalists To Go In Camp

By Ireen Kayira

Finalists for Mr and Miss Albinism beauty pageant and talent show will enter camp on Wednesday in preparation for the show at Bingu Wa Mutharika International Convention Centre (BICC) on Saturday.

Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) chairperson for the organising committee Lucy Nkhoma said Saturday that 30 finalists who passed regional auditions will go straight to BICC from the camp.

“The finalists will camp at Linde Motel in Dowa District where they will have psychological preparation for the public appearance. There will also be coaching and training as well as makeup and grooming,” Nkhoma said.

She said camping is necessary because it is where the finalist will be supported and prepared so that they can give out the best out of them during the event.

However, she said APAM has a deficit in terms of the amount of money they planned to raise for the event.

“We have a deficit in our budget; we would like to request prospective partners and sponsors to partner us.

“So far, we have managed to raise about K35 million out of K72 million that they planned to raise for the event,” Nkhoma said.

