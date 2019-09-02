Mchacha Calls On UTM, MCP To Bow Down

By Elizabeth Mandala

DPP Regional Governor, Charles Mchacha joins Zion church dancers at Zingwangwa ground in Blantyre-(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Regional Governor for the South, Charles Mchacha has called on Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and United Transformation Movement (UTM) to accept defeat and join the government in working towards developing the nation.

Mchacha made the call on Sunday at Zingwangwa Housing Grounds in Blantyre City South where they were holding a first DPP meeting in the southern region after elections.

“Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) had given us results and thus according to how people voted. It’s high time we came to terms with that and move forward as a country,” he said.

Mchacha further condemned the ongoing demonstrations that have disrupted daily businesses across the nation.

“Our constitution allows us to demonstrate, but let that not violate other people’s rights,” he said.

Blantyre City South Member of Parliament (MP), Noel Lipipa appreciated the coming of Mchacha and for holding the DPP meeting in his constituency.

“People are living in fear looking at the tantrums that have surrounded us, but at DPP we will hold hands with those who would want to join us,” he said.

DPP on Friday welcomed some UTM members who requested to join the party in Blantyre.

Also present at the function was Reverend Kaliya who contested for presidential post in the May 21 elections.

Kaliya said his presence at the meeting indicated his acceptance of defeat and he was looking forward to working together with the government.

“Having different parties should not bring enmity. I therefore would like to encourage other political parties to come forward and support the DPP led government,” said Kaliya.