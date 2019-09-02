Businessman Pledges K300million Towards Children Welfare

All smiles: Malawi children like these set to benefit from the financial support

Malawi’s business tycoon Shiraz Ferreira has pledged K300million ($400, 000), (£320, 000) towards transforming the lives of orphaned children and change their story.

Ferreira, who is the managing director of SF International said the plights of Malawian children can be solved when well-meaning people work together towards uplifting their livelihoods.

He said among others, his company will be providing education, social and moral support to Malawian children so as to become self-reliant and contribute positively to the national socio-economic development agenda.

“We believe that every child deserves the opportunity to live a healthy, productive life, and there is nothing more life-changing than providing a young child with a better living and education.

“With no one to care for them, many of these children suffer from hunger and malnutrition. They also often lack parental care, inadequate shelter and limited access to education and healthcare hence our intervention.” He said.

The Managing Director said despite that education is the foundation of a hopeful, productive future, many children do not have the opportunity to attend primary school.

“We will work to provide educational opportunities to children that have limited or no access to education by providing school fees bursaries to HIV/AIDS affected orphans; most of whom live under the care of their grandmothers.” He said.

Malawi has a young population: 66 percent of its 17 million people are under age 25; 53 percent are 18 and younger*. 16.7 percent of children under 18 are Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVC).

Nearly one million OVC have lost one or both parents to AIDS.

According to UNICEF, 20 percent of Malawian households are looking after OVC, and many of these households are headed by girls, women, and elderly women.