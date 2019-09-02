BY JACK BANDA

APM says, demonstrations are a right. His government has not stopped them. People should protest when they feel like it.

He however doesn’t agree with violence and the destruction of property and violating other people’s rights in the name of demonstrations.

He also doesn’t agree that the right to demonstrate is absolute.

The demonstrations that Chakwera, Chilima and Mtambo are running contradicts the case in court. It doesn’t make sense to take the matter to court and to the streets at the same time.

NOTE: APM is democratic and a law expert.