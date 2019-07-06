Questions Mark the Nundwe Malawi Army!Why no civilian beating up North despite all the terrible looting, bloodshed?

MDF soldiers beating civilians at Chichiri Shopping Mall

Shocking videos and pictures have been taken and shared on social media showing Malawi army soldiers in full combat gear and armed to the teeth beating up and injuring civilians. The soldiers are seen mingling in a fracas of civilians collaborating with some and attacking other civilians with the police having been beaten and displaced from their positions by the soldiers.

These videos and pictures are celebrated and shared on social media by mostly MCP supporters as they see them as the soldiers punishing DPP cadets and Lomwe people.

The new army commander is in the eyes of MCP and UTM supporters a hero based on such acts by the soldiers.

Thus far there has been no statement from the army to clarify their rules of engagement in the ongoing demonstrations led by Chakwera, Chilima and Mtambo.

Chakwera participated in the just ended presidential elections as MCP president and lost the elections. He however is disputing the election results in court.

Chilima also participated in the elections as UTM president and lost. He, along with Chakwera is also disputing the election results in court.

Mtambo is a CSO leader. In an audio recording, Mtambo was once heard promising Chakwera that he was going to help him become president.

Looking at what the soldiers are doing, questions arise:

MDF soldiers blocking DPP supporters

If the Nundwe army is in the streets to punish DPP cadets and the people regarded as Lomwe in the Malawian political narrative, as well as the police, can Nundwe define the state of affairs in Malawi and where exactly does the army come in?

Is Chilima the Malawi army commander in chief? In one of his political rallies before the protest began, Chilima told his supporters to go into the streets and be assured of the support of the army.

Why are soldiers not doing anything to stop the looting and the breaking and burning of private and personal property up north? Why are there no civilian beatings by soldiers up north and yet it is up north that we are seeing worrisome turn of events?

Are the soldiers he is leading a tribe or Malawians? Is he concerned that he can bring tribal divisions in the army?

What does Nundwe make of the case that is in court?

There are more questions for the Nundwe Army coming. Look out for part two. — Am I allowed to wear my blue T Shirt in Malawi? Am I allowed to be proud of my blue Tshirt? What does your Soldiers think of me in a blue Tshirt? (BY JACK BANDA)