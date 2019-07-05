Beam Donates Sanitation Packages to Over 600girls in Chikwawa

Good gesture: Guest of honour Salim Bagus, Parliamentarian for the area receives the donation on behalf of the girls

The Beautify Malawi-BEAM Trust has donated sanitation packages to over 600 girls who were affected by floods during the last rainy season.

The donation has been made with the aim of assisting the girl child not to miss out on education over lack of sanitation materials during their monthly period.

The donation was made to girls of Chikwawa Secondary, Bwabwali CDSS and Dzumila Secondary School all in Chikwawa District.

According to Trustee of the organisation, Mr Dingiswayo Jere, girl child education is at the core of the functions of BEAM Trust, therefore anything that can hinder this should be addressed immediately.

“The BEAM Trust is committed to promoting education for girls and other needy students and will therefore strive to ensure that it reaches out to as many needey students as possible,” said Mr Jere.

Some of the donated items

Guest of honour at the function which took place at Dzumila Secondary School, Hon. Salim Bagus, who is also Parliamentarian for Chikwawa Central commended the Trust for the donation saying most of the girls lost all their personal effects and that they needed these sanitary pads badly.

“During the just ended rainy season, most of our people lost their personal belongings including notebooks and what BEAM has done to give them sanitary packages plus notebooks will go along way in alleviating some of their challenges.

Some of the students also commended BEAM Trust for the donation of books, pens, rulers and pencils, saying it will help them start on a good note next term.

Besides the sanitation packages which were given to girls from the three schools, all the students also received notebooks, pens, pencils and a ruler.

The function was also attended by representatives of Glam and Glory, a manufacturer of beauty products, who donated the sanitary packages to BEAM Trust.

Bagus speaking at the event