We Must Slow Down And Rethink On Our Understanding Of Politics

BY FOCUS MAGANGA

The so called peaceful demonstrators torched these govt offices in Mzuzu

In conclusion, politics has made itself the orchestra of our reasoning, the sole justification for our actions and the force in our motive. We are now bruised, weak and divided.

Politics has unceremoniously forced it’s way into things that bind and hold us together. And it does not fortify them, it motifies them. Politics does not pacify our judgment, it passifies it. It does not liberate our reasoning, it rebels against it. And we continue to be a people stuck in the mud of emptiness. Our very own energetic population is incancerated in the shambols of fights that don’t change their status.

We are a people who are driven by logically devised mannacles of lawlessness. Our people fight against one another. We burn down social institutions whose very philosophy of existence is to help us.

We have been indoctrinated to believe Justice is not found in courts, they say its oracle is in streets. And in streets, Justice is not found in valleys of peace and meekness, Justice is excavated deeply in mines of violence and blood.

And today, and possibly up to tomorrow, the ceremony of looting and arson has been celebrated.

Innocent young men who even when government changes it’s party colours will never ever step their feet or smell the opulence of state house have been charged, programmed and indocrinated to burn down the very offices that serve them.

Our institutions are all divided at the cheering of men we thought their calling is that of unifying us. People trust no police. Some trust no army. People trust no Commissioners at MEC. People trust no courts. People don’t trust nobody.

Well, peg it all on politics. Politics and power means jobs to the powerful. Politics and power means businesses. And these people will stop nowhere until they place their hands in goldmine of power and authority.

Sadly, the desperation of our young men has been made a key asset.

But politics has also factioned and homeginised our society. The very great minds can now think no more than politics.

The great minds of our society have also been indocrinated. They poke fun and smilingly post pictures of businesses of hardworking men and women being set on fire by young demonstrators.

And you wonder, what if courts will exonerate Dr. Jane Ansah? How much will we ever compansate her for the emotional torture?

What can be compromised? Because if she resigns, what changes?

What if her hands are clean? What will be the justification for the loss of property?

Do you defend rights by infringing on other people’s rights? The case of stealing a Bible to preach?

What value does her resignation give to the court case?

I feel the organisers of the demonstrations are entirely to blame for diving and taking advantage of us.

I mean if they cannot manage organising a peaceful demonstrations, it is only fair to wait for the conclusion of the court case. Otherwise I regard their tactics as intimidatory ploys.

Let courts do their job, and from their conclusion we can force out Jane Ansah from her job. Meanwhile, I feel they have a personal vendetta against her.

I also have in mind that the chairperson of the organisers, Timothy Mtambo, was the first one to endorse MEC’s results through MESN report. His signature is still on the report.

He himself has not resigned for endorsing the results he does not believe in.

Further, he was compromised as a human right defender when a leaked audio with a politician revealed he uses demonstrations to pursue his political interest. The video is still in public domain.

Nobody forced him to resign.

Fellow Malawians, if we don’t rethink on our understanding of politics, we will go nowhere. Property of hardworking Malawians who invested every penny and time they had will be looted.

All we can put our eyes at is on the decision for the courts. It will reveal evidence and unglove MEC’s hands.

Meanwhile all we are doing is what bad politics is about. We are wasting time we may not ever find again. When Jane Asah resigns, it is not like anything will change in us. We can change if our streets can be safe and calm, we still have to work.

Meanwhile, let business get back to normal. Malawians should freely move around town, buy and sell what they want, and sleep in peace. It is unequivocally a display of devotion to mob justice continuing this way for a person who is still only but a suspect..

And our energetic youth who will never ever be in government payroll can’t invest their focus on things that can change their situation.

No politician will ever bring enough food on the table of each one of us. And unless we stop to associate the tree of our economic fortune with the goodwill of politicians, we will move nowhere. Most of these people, frankly, are not angry with tippex or Jane Ansah, it is about high profile jobs and government businesses that would only benefit them that they are crying for. Nothing whatsoever for us.