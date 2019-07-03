TODAY’S PRAYER:…O Lord turn the counsel of my blood enemies into foolishness

Father, make a war break out in the camp of my enemies. Make them fight one another until they totally destroy themselves in Jesus name. O Lord turn the counsel of my blood enemies into foolishness. I return every arrow back to them. They shall fall into their own pit.
