FDH Bank Lawyers Warn Chakwera, Chilima And HRDC

Chakwera, Chilima: Warned

Lawyers for FDH Bank have warned Lazarus Chakwera, Saulos Chilima and HRDC against continued scandalizing of the bank and damaging its property.

Chakwera, Chilima and HRDC have made the bank a target of attacks during the demonstrations related to the elections. They have damaged the bank’s Lilongwe Branch twice within the past three weeks.

But the attacks against the bank by Chakwera, Chilima and their CSOs have heightened in the past week following a misinformed story which The Daily Times published about Treasury’s payment of K4 billion into a MEC CEO account domiciled at FDH Bank.

There is nothing illegal about the account but Times published the story to insinuate that there were some underhand dealings.

Most importantly the story promoted the false narrative by Chilima, Chakwera and HRDC that MEC officials were bribed to twist election figures in favour of President Peter Mutharika.

At the breaking of the story in which HRDC’s Timothy Mtambo was also quoted attacking MEC and the Government, followers of Chakwera, Chilima and HRDC launched vicious attacks at FDH Bank on social media.

They generated and mass circulated on graphics of FDH Bank with captions that could damage its reputation and hurt its business profile and existence.

In the graphics, they dissuaded existing and potential customers from associating with bank through captions such as ‘Join Us! Close Your Account with FDH Bank’, ‘FDH Bank Must Fall’ and ‘Account Closed’.

Now ahead the demonstrations which the opposition leaders and HRDC have organized this week, FDH Bank’s lawyers have issued a stern warning against further unwarranted attacks of the bank during the demonstrations.

“We are concerned that if the leadership of the HRDC and organizers of the demonstrations do not specifically speak against anti-FDH sentiments that have been published on social media, it is probable that FDH Bank’s physical property and interests may be harmed during the demonstrations,” reads the lawyers’ letter dated 2 July 2019.

The lawyers, Mbendera & Nkhono Associates, also cautioned Chakwera and Chilima directly in the letter.

“We have copied this communication to the leadership of MCP and UTM, out of abundance of caution, and in the expectation that they will seek to enhance the cause of law and order not only with respect to the CSO demonstrations (which MCP and UTM have endorsed)…but also any future demonstrations and activities championed by HRDC and other organizations,” it says.