President Peter Mutharika cuts the ribbon to mark the official commissioning of Bwanje Dam-pic by Lisa Kadango

President Peter Mutharika says the opposition should concede defeat and give him chance to develop the country. The president spoke a while ago during the official opening of the European Union-funded Bwanje Dam which will support Bwanje Irrigation Scheme in Dedza district. Addressing a gathering at Nsekeni School Ground in Mtakataka Mutharika said if the opposition will not concede defeat they will keep crying.

“I promised that I will squeeze and crash them and I just did that and they are now crying,” said Mutharika.

The project is expected to enhance productivity for beneficiaries at the Scheme through winter cropping among others.