Hitting The Nail: MEC Exposes Times Group in K4bn Account Story

Surviving on mercenary journalism: George Kasakula, Times’ Managing Editor

Times Group has been exposed as one of those institutions that got payments from the Malawi Electoral Commission through the Chief Elections Officer account which the paper claims is irregular.

In it’s Monday edition of the Daily Times Newspaper, Times Group misinformed the public claiming that Malawi Electoral Commission’s Chief Elections Officer bank account was irregular and opened for the purpose of rigging elections.

But this assertion has been trashed by both FDH bank and MEC accusing Times Group of giving false information to the public about the account.

MEC says even Times Group has been receiving payments for services from MEC through the same CEO account.

Times Group is being accused of serving political interests of the Malawi Congress Party.