Exclusive: MEC CEO Sam Alufandika Clarifies How The MEC Accounts Work, And The Clean K4bn Deposit

These are the FACTS that MEC CEO Mr Sam Alufandika shared when speaking to Zodiak on the radio interview:

The account is not mine. If it was mine, it would have been in my name, not Chief Elections Officer. The bank would not have allowed me to open a personal account using an official title, instead of my name. This is one the several accounts which Malawi Electoral Commission has. The account was opened before the elections in May 2014. The account was opened after noticing that we were facing challenges to pay for some of our electoral activities such as paying those assisting with public voter education and voter registration. WHY THE ACCOUNT WAS OPENED AND HOW IT OPERATES The account was opened because our time-bound activities were being affected by the slowness of procedures in accessing funding through the IFMIS system. We requested the government’s assistance with this new arrangement. Government approved it, and we have the records. We also have records for all transactions, and these include requests and approvals from the Accountant General for us to draw money from the account. Once the Accountant General approves, we take that authorization to the Reserve Bank for further approval. There are strict procedures we are required to follow to transact through this account, and we have records for every transaction we undertake related to the account. The account has several signatories. They include Deputy CEO, accounts staff and myself. THE SOCIAL MEDIA NOISE If you have noted, some of the cheques circulating (on social media) do not have my signature. That shows that this account does not belong to Sam Alufandika. If it was mine, I would have been the one signing them. WHAT THE FUNDS ARE USED FOR: The K4 billion cheque was cleared on May 20. This money was used to pay thousands of people that assisted with the voting process on May 21. These include security personnel from the MDF and the police, field staff for MEC and other stakeholders. This is the account which we use for these activities. good portion of the budget which the government allocated to MEC for the elections came through this account. It is not only the K4 billion. We are still making payments from that account.