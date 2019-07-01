10 Stubborn Facts For Opposition And Their Agents

- Today, Monday is the last day for opposition to file court evidence and it has been a futile process as they have miserably failed to build a strong case and they have diverted to trivia as follows
- MEC account was opened in 2013 and has been used in 2 general elections as official account since it has name of the office and MEC signatories, not name of an individual.
- Government cannot bribe another government institution.
- This account is an Official account for MEC which was opened with approval by relevant authority and following all account opening processes.
- The account has several signatories and the transactions are part of the electoral financing.
- The account in question is well audited and comply to government procedures and processes. Besides, if the cheque was personal, it could could carry the name of the person (payee)
- MEC CEO has indicated in the same pro opposition newspaper that funding through this account is normal and continues to be made through this account even now as MEC still exist and it’s operations have to be funded by government
- The former MEC CEO was also once accused of this account but it was later discovered that is is the same song by opposition cry babies; atibera
- Normally funding goes into the IFMIS just like most government institutions . Now with IFMIS you process payments through Regional Treasury Cashier (RTC). Those who are familiar with the system, there are excessive delays and sometimes network issues and many transactions from other govt institutions. Cheque clearing for govt cheques also take time. MEC pleaded with the Government in 2013 to let the Treasury Cashier give them priority since their services are time bound. The government resolved and authorised the opening of an account in the name of the office stated and it operates like any other ordinary ccurrent account. Signatories are MEC officials. The government still funds through IFMIS and through RTC and MEC process funds to be deposited into this account.
- Normally, A cheque is issued in the amounts as prepared. This cheque like any other processed through IFMIS is subjected to the same delays as explained above.