All Set For 55th Independence Anniversary: Celebrating Our Freedom With Peace, Unity and Love

PRESS RELEASE

(For immediate release, 29th June, 2019)

COMMEMORATION OF 55TH INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY

It has pleased His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, the President of the Republic of Malawi, to appoint Hon. Joseph Mwanamvekha, MP, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development to chair the main organising committee for the 55th anniversary of independence celebrations this year.

Other Ministers appointed into the committee are Hon. Nicholas Harry Dausi, MP, Minister of Homeland Security; Hon. Francis Phiso, MP, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture; Hon. Vuwa Kaunda, MP, Minister of Lands and Urban Development; Hon. Ralph Jooma, MP, Minister of Transport and Public Works and Hon. Chipiliro Mpinganjira, MP, Deputy Minister of Defence.

All relevant Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies are members of the committee.

This year’s commemoration will be held under the theme: Celebrating our freedom with peace, unity and love.

The main celebration will take place in Blantyre featuring a national service of worship at the Sports Complex Hall of the College of Medicine, and assorted entertainment at Kamuzu Stadium.

The three regions rotate to host the independence celebrations to give equal opportunity to all Malawians to share the honour of hosting the event. Last year in 2018 the celebrations were held in the North, in 2017 in the Centre and this year 2019 in the South.

The entertainment at Kamuzu Stadium will include traditional dances, military displays and football involving both male and female teams.

Hon. Mark Botomani, MP

MINISTER OF INFORMATION, CIVIC EDUCATION AND COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY