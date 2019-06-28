MyBucks Bank Dates SMEs

My Bucks CEO Zandile Shawa: It is important to develop the SME sector

Professor David Kamchacha has urged businesses communities to learn in sustainability of businesses than priotising in spending.

Kamchacha was speaking in Lilongwe during a breakfast event which MyBucks Banking Corporation organized for small medium enterprises (SMEs) .

He advised the guests during the breakfast not to rush in buying poshy cars before the growth of their businesses.

Kamchacha who is also Managing Director of Mtalimanja Sugar Company said people should be mindful to be patient and learn to grow businesses before harvesting.

“Give yourself a salary so that you are not stealing from your businesses.” He said.

MyBucks Banking Corporation Chief Executive officer Zandile Shawa said Malawi will develop through SMEs, they are an engine to growth, and they support the economy through among other things offering employment to other people within the country

Shawa said it is important to develop the SME sector

“As MyBucks Banking Corporation we are partners with SMEs, We are geared towards supporting SMEs growing our businesses through tailor made SME product offering as well as empowering them through,” Said Zandile.

She said as a bank “We are growing SMEs through our product offering and we are happy to be with them through our journey as a bank.”

About Mybuck

MyBucks is driven by continuous FinTech product development and enhancement, expansion into new African markets and growth through strategic acquisitions.

As a globally recognised virtual bank, MyBucks is both a disruptive and enabling force in the international financial landscape, breaking down the barriers of traditional banking and pioneering true financial inclusion.

With its brands GetBucks, GetSure, New Finance Bank, Fair Go finance, Capfin, Opportunity Bank, the company offers impact loans, unsecured credit, banking solutions as well as insurance products to customers.

MyBucks offers financial services and products such as impact loans, unsecured credit, banking solutions and insurance products via innovative financial technology.

MyBucks was the first African FinTech company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The company according to Zandile is also listed on Malawi Stock Exchange.