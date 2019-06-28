Malawi Catholic Bishops Condemn MCP Thugs Over Post-Elections Violence…Calls for Peace, Unity

Catholic Bishops: Calls for peace and unity

As its called that the Church is the light of the world, the Catholic Bishops have come out to condemn the violence that is being perpetrated by MCP and UTM hooligans with their counterparts the Mtambo-led militia team.

“Yes we need justice in the 2019 polls as case is the courts but we will not sit down and watch our country being ransacked by the dark forces in the name of democracy,” the statement emphasises.

The Bishops who many political and social analysts have said many times that they are the ones who are supporting former vice President, Chilima, have now seen it fit to condemn the violence after alot of personal and government properties have set on fire.

Its the time, MCP reminded again Malawians that they have not forgotten their old tribal and nepotistic behaviour when they sent all people from the south from central region.

In these demonstrations the country saw MCP hooligans invading Government Seat where they chased civil servants from their offices and destroyed government properties.

On 21st May Malawians went to the polls to elect the President and Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika is the one MEC declared him the winner for getting more votes than other presidential candidates.