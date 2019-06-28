Ignore That Childish Propaganda: Vuwa Kaunda Still MP, Akuyendabe Ndi Mdidi

Vuwa Kaunda:There is no such ruling who told you? No disregard the social media gimmicks aimed at fighting me

Member of Parliament for Nkhata bay Central Symon Vuwa Kaunda is still Member of Parliament despite social media reports which says he has been dethroned.

Responding to reports which are being shared on social media that Mzuzu High Court has dethroned Kaunda following the People’s Party candidate Raphael Mhone fresh petition, Kaunda said there is no such ruling at the High court.

Kaunda said had it been there was such a ruling, he would be the first one to know even his lawyers.

“There is no such ruling who told you? No disregard the social media gimmicks aimed at fighting me,” He said.

He said the petition by Mhone was already thrown out.

Mhone is demanding that MEC should remove 0 from 303 the poll results at Chisu.

If 90 can be deducted from 393 it means the poll figures of all candides will not balance.

High Court in Mzuzu recently threw out an application a losing parliamentary candidates in Nkhata Bay central to stop the winning candidate Symon Vuwa Kaunda from taking oath of office.

Kaunda has since taken the oarth of office.

People’s Party Vice President for the north and past legislator for the area Raphael Mhone and UTM candidate Justice Prince Banda took Kaunda and Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to the court for alleged irregularities during and after polling.

Mhone alleged that Kaunda’s son was seen splashing money to voters and poll officials on the voting day.

But judge Thomas Ligowe threw out the application, paving the way for the former presidential aide Kaunda to be sworn in.

The judge ruled that Kaunda could still take the oath of office whilst the case was still in court.

Lawyer for Kaunda, Leonard Mbulo was delighted with the ruling.

UTM candidate Banda already withdrew from the case.

Banda said he has realized that Mhone just wanted to use him so that when Kaunda is disqualified, the former legislator is declared winner.