House Talks Tough On Borrowing

By Patricia Kapulula

Local Government Minister Dr. Ben Phiri interacts with MCP legislator after passing the budget

Lilongwe, June 28, Mana: Parliament sitting in Lilongwe on Friday passed a four month provisional budget which forms part of the 2019/2020 national budget amidst concerns that there is more borrowing both on domestic and foreign debts.

The house has since cautioned that government should seriously look at both domestic and foreign debts saying a lot of resources are being drained towards servicing debts.

Members of parliament made the caution when Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Joseph Mwanamvekha, presented the provisional budget in the august house.

Mwanamvekha asked authorization from the house to allow him withdraw an amount of K511.2 billion from the Consolidated Fund to enable the Government deliver services for a period of four months from 1st July, 2019 to 31st October, 2019.

The move is in consistent with section 178 of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi. This amount of money will be part of the 2019/2020 financial year Budget.

President Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika instituted his cabinet on June 20, 2019 and as a result there was limited time to bring the full budget before the house and have the Appropriation Bill passed before July 1, 2019. This is the reason why it has become necessary that the Minister of Finance moved the motion on financial resolution.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) spokesperson on Finance, Sosten Gwengwe said such debts have drained the country a lot as its combined principle and interest put together is enough to pay the whole civil service.

He, therefore, appealed for discipline in order to save such resources and use it to improve people’s livelihoods.

“But if we are disciplined enough not only as a government but also as parliament, because it is us in this house that pass these kind of debts, then perhaps we will be saving some needful resources that can be used to improve living standards of Malawians,” said Gwengwe.

United democratic Front (UDF) spokesperson on Finance concurred with Gwengwe saying debt has to be managed and planned properly for the benefit of all.

Mwanamvekha said concerns that Malawi is borrowing a lot cannot be left unattended to because they have been raised before.

He observed that government will try as much as possible to ensure that debt is sustainable.

“We will also ensure that whatever we borrowed is properly used for the intended purpose and also ensure that there is value for money,” he said.

According to Mwanamvekha the Provisional Budget covers statutory expenses such as salaries and wages and also gratuity and pensions.

It is also going to carter for ongoing projects and also the commitments that will be due within the four months period.

“There is also a bit of development budget because, particularly for the ongoing projects, we would want to ensure that they continue going forward,” said Mwanamvekha.

In the provisional budget, government is expected to reduce domestic borrowing from 4.1 percent to 0.3 percent.

The provisional budget has total revenue and grants amounting to K461.2billion of which K410.5 billion is domestic revenues while K50.7billion are grants. Total expenditure and net lending amounts to K511.3 billion for the period of four months.