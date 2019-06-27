WHAT REALLY HAPPENED IN COURT: Case Not Going Well For MCP

Confused and surprised: MCP lawyers leaving the court after a frustrating session

Apart from withdrawing the recounting submission, the court ordered MCP to resubmit it’s paperwork on the whole case because most of the documents do not make sense. Last time they were ordered to resubmit because the paperwork was incompetently submitted, including submitting a poorly signed petition.

This is the second time MCP has been told to go back to the drawing board to re-submit its paperwork. The judges sounded very frustrated with Opposition paperwork doesn’t make sense.

The Court told MCP that “This is your case. You brought it to us. Bring us documents that the Court and the other lawyers can read.”

The Court also told MCP/UTM lawyers that “Tell your masters that the case has delayed because we submitted poor paperwork”.

DJ NYIMBO