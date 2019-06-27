THEY REMIND ME OF DURELL:Parroting Answers That You Cannot Prove

They have a case without evidence

The last time MCP ruled Malawi, and that was before 1994, there was a Mathematics book we used in Standard 8. This book was written by Clement Vavasor Durell but in short we called it Durell.🙇🏻‍♀🙇🏻‍♀🙇🏻‍♀

Durell was a very naughty and notorious book known for its head-cracking mathematical problems. Solving problems in Durell was greatly respected as a matter of being genius.🤔🤔🤔

Now there were friends of ours who had repeated Standard 8 maybe 5 or 6 or 7 or 8 times because there wasn’t much access to secondary education in those MCP times. 😂😂😂

These guys would eventually memorize all the answers of the difficult problems in Durell over the years. But they didn’t know the method of arriving at the answers. They could not prove their answers. So they failed exams every year.😟😟😟

That is what MCP and it’s lawyers remind me now. They have a case without evidence. They arrived at the conclusion that the Election must be nullified and recounted before they could have evidence to prove their claims. Even before they can prove there is any wrong doing🤷‍♀🤷‍♀🤷‍♀

They brought to Court a case without evidence, without proof🤣🤣🤣.

They are now wildly trying to collect bank accounts and call logs of ALL TEACHERS AND POLLING OFFICERS from all the 5,016 polling centers across the country hoping to accuse them of being bribed. Even those polling officers outside the constituencies which they submitted to the Court. Everyone! Yerrrr!😳😳😳

Now MCP has been forced to withdraw its application for nullification and recounting. Anafulumila kudya asanatafune. The Court has schooled them they first need evidence to prove wrong doing on the basis of which they can apply for recounting and nullification.😜😜😜

Worse, MCP/UTM lawyers have TWICE been sent back to drawing board to prepare their submissions competently. Not only did these guys submit a case without evidence, but they are even failing to make their own documents make sense before the Court.🙊🙊🙊

They remind me CV Durell and my primary school friends. PARROTING ANSWERS THAT YOU CANNOT PROVE😆😆😆