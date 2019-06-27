Oops! Malawi Court Rebuffs Chakwera Twice: Mec 2, MCP 0

The constitution court has denied a request made by lawyers representing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera that bank details for MEC data entry clerks should be provided to be used in court.

However, it has granted the request to allow Chakwera amend his petition in which he was seeking a recount and now the MCP president is asking for a rerun.

The MCP leader also wanted the court to order for new MEC commissioners to be in charge should the court rule for a rerun but this requested has again been rejected.