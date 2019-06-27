MCP Conceding Defeat: Withdraws Vote Recount Case…Now Wants Fresh Elections

Confused and surprised: MCP lawyers leaving the court

The opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) withdraws vote recount bid, petitions Court to order Malawi fresh presidential elections, a surprise move in the on going Malawi elections dispute case at the High Court sitting as a Constitutional Court.

MCP has changed its stand on the request for a recount of the Presidential Poll and instead the party is now requesting the Court to order Malawi fresh presidential elections .

MCP lawyers after scrutinizing the case and counting adverse effects on their side, they know that MCP as a party cannot win recount case.

Ine ndamvetsedwa kuti a MCP apepha court kuti asinthe dandaulo lawo. Poyamba amafuna kuti court lilamule kuti ma vote awelengedwenso m’madera momwe akuganiza kuti DPP inabera.

Pano akuti, zimenezo ayi, akufuna a court alamule kuti ma elections achitikenso basi.

Izi ine ndinanena kale kuti vuto la Chakwera ndilakuti amapanga chinthu asanaganize, amayamba kuganiza atapange kale chinthu . Alibe mzeru zolamulilira dziko. Amaganiza mochedwa.

Apa, ndizimene apangazi, akuzipanga attack okha. Apa, a court akalora kuti asapange recount ndiye kuti mulandu wathatu apa.

Why?

Because the evidence that they need for a rerun is in the recount.

DPP is clever, MCP is calling what they have done an amendment, DPP says no, that is a withdraw of the case. Saying amendment is MCP being political.

MCP’s political symbol is tambala wakuda. A chicken if you like. Or a bird. Not far from a cuckoo!!!