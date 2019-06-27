Desperation In MCP As Election Case Crumbles

Chakwera: Case crumbling in court

As their election application crumbles slowly in court, the MCP leadership has been thrown into desperation as they battle what more lies they will have to tell their followers to believe in them.

In what is a measure of the extent of the panic, MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera summoned his legal team to a meeting which started at 9 oclock on Wednesday night and ended at 12:15 midnight. He needed assurance from his lawyers whether they still have a case to pursue.

This followed the withdrawal of their earlier petition for the recount of the Presdiential election votes due to lack of evidence to justify their case.

Reports say the legal team told Chakwera that they still have a case. But the opinion of the general political leadership of the MCP is that there is no more matter to pursue.

Now they are worried about the backlash they may receive from own supporters and the general Malawian public after they fed to them lies about the election results and incited them to violence.

That dread by the political leadership of the MCP is not unfounded. For the second time in two weeks, judges yesterday threw out the paperwork of the MCP legal team for being shoddy and incompetent. They told them to redo it.

And due to lack of evidence, MCP lawyers suprised the court on Wednesday when they withdrew their earlier petition for the recounting of the Presidential votes. Instead they are now requesting for a fresh election all together.

Meanwhile, indications are that they do not have evidence for this yet, as demonstrated by what some say is their “shooting wildly” looking for possible evidence in a haystack of tons of documents which they are demanding from everyone, including polling staff who were never part of their application.

The court is sitting today to determine this application for call logs and bank statements for polling staff.

It is also not clear which law they will be using on their petition for a rerun of the election considering that MCP accepted the results of both the Local Governemnt and Parliamentary Elections which were held concurrently with the Presidential Election – all of them managed by MEC and the same polling staff.

Just like on the Presidential election, MCP also lost both the Parliamentary election and Local Government election.

Thanks, on it