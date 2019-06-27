Airtel Malawi Staff Donate Blood to MBTS

By Sellaphine Banda

One of the leading mobile network operators in the country Airtel Malawi staff have donated blood to the Malawi Blood Transfusion Service (MBTS) as part of commemorating blood donation day that falls on June 14 every year.

Speaking in an interview with the Malawi News Agency (Mana), Misheck Kavuta who is the head of home of broadband at Airtel Malawi said as a leading mobile network operator in the country that puts the lives of people at heart, they thought it wise to help save other people’s lives.

Kavuta said the invitation to go and donate blood was sent to all airtel offices so that the organisation should help the MBTS have more blood in stock and were expecting more than thirty staff members to donate blood.

In his remarks, James Palapandu who is the head of center of Malawi blood transfusion at the Lilongwe office thanked Airtel Malawi for the gesture they have rendered to MBTS.

“The organisation is expecting to collect 30 units of blood by the end of the day. MBTS needs 120 thousand litres of blood every year but it manages to gather less than the required amount which is not enough,” said Palapandu.

Palapandu said they are asking other organizations to fall suit on what Airtel Malawi has done.

