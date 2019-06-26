BY FOSTER FUNDI

From Left: Joyce Banda, Richard Banda and a team of his Judges

Here’s why DPP and it’s legal team have a million miles mountain to climb: far reaching influence of former Chief Justice Richard Banda on Malawi’s judicial system and former President Joyce Banda who elevated or promoted many of these judges strategically to their current positions.

I am not referencing to the fact that courts in Malawi are roughly 70% staffed with people from one particular region or tribe. No. No. No. These are our fellow citizens. I am rather alluding to this question: How can you win a case when every media fraternity in the country, all CSO, all academic elites and all religions institutions are against you not on merit but rather because those they support cannot win elections on their own.

This is a well orchestrated slow soft coup d’etat. I hope President Arthur Peter Mutharika and DPP supporters are able to see this and plan accordingly.