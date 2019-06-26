Three Teams Exempted From Week Four Games In Rainbow League

BY ELIZABETH MANDALA

Kukoma Diamonds: One of the teams exempted

Blantyre, June 25, Mana: Three teams have been exempted from playing in week four of Rainbow Paints Netball League.

The teams are Kukoma Diamonds, Tropical Thunder and Tigresses who have contributed most players to Malawi National Netball Team the Queens’s squad travelling to Liverpool for the World Cup tournament.

The 2019 Netball World Cup which is the 15th staging of the premier competition in International netball will be held from July 12 to 21, 2019 at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England.

The Queens who are currently in camp are scheduled to leave on Friday for England.

The squad released by Queens Coach, Griffin Saenda indicated that Kukoma Diamonds have contributed Alinafe Kamwala, Jessica Mazengera Sanudi, Grace Chizungulira, Towera Vinkhumbo Nyirenda, Caro Mtukule Ngwira, Shira Dimba and Bridget Kumwenda where as Thunder Queens have Martha Dambo, Joana Kachilika, Thandie Galeta Saenda.

Tigresses have Beatrice Mpinganjira, Grace and Sindi Simtowe Msowoya and other few players are coming from Civonets and Blue Eagles.

The three teams started strong in their games and have maintained top posts on the Rainbow Paints Netball log table with the Diamonds maintaining position one after beating Serenity Starts last week Sunday with 84 baskets to 21.

Netball Association of Malawi General Secretary, Annie Hanjahanja said other teams whose players are not in the squad would continue with the games.

“We are not taking a break other games will still continue and we will be releasing week four fixture soon,” she said.

Rainbow Paints Company is sponsoring the league to the tune of K10.5 million and has 11 teams contesting for the K1.2 million prize money, with second team to receive K700, 000 and third team K350, 000 while the remaining teams will walk away with amounts ranging from K300 000 to K120 000, respectively.

Tigresses: Also exempted

Mana/em/mmm/tha