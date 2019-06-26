MDF Providing Maximum Security To Judges In Lilongwe For Fear Of MCP’s Terror Attacks And Bloodshed

Maximum Security: MDF escorting Judges to the court

MCP has been terrorising the cities of Lilongwe and Mzuzu making business to come to unprecedented disruption. MCP, UTM and HRDC have been conducting violent attacks on people that are deemed their opponents. Abusive scenes have been recorded in several parts of Lilongwe and Mzuzu in the past few days.

Ever since MCP and UTM lost the election to DPP, they have been conducting violent attacks on DPP officials and officers that are seen to support the government. Recently, MCP and UTM have been camping at the high court of Lilongwe in a bid to influence the Judge’s decision to nullify election results. Frustrated by court processes, MCP and UTM have been targeting MEC and other Judicial officers with terror attacks.

In one of the leaked WhatsApp conversations, UTM planned to bomb one of the Judges houses. Another Intelligence has it that MCP with financing from Simbi Phiri planned to raid and gang rape one of the Judges houses with a stern warning regarding ruling against MCP.

Fearing for the lives of the Five Judges, the Judiciary requested for MDF to provide maximum security for the Five Judges.

As we went to press, MDF has mounted a barrier around the Court and has warned against anyone trespassing. This has kept MCP and UTM member far from court proceedings.