MCTU Condemns China Railway CR20 of Unlawful Dismissal, Assault of Employees

By Martin Chiwanda

Nsanje, June 25, Mana: Malawi Congress of Trade Union MCTU has condemned unlawful dismissal and assault of employees by China Railway CR20 that is currently rehabilitating Bangula – Marka railway line in Nsanje.

MCTU President, Luther Mambala in an interview Tuesday was reacting to news that over 60 workers were fired in a space of three months without being paid their money by authorities of CR20 in the district.

One of the top employees at China Railway CR20 speaking on condition of anonymity told Malawi News Agency that over 60 workers were fired without following procedures but also paying them their benefits.

The source gave an example of recent three victims namely Julius Mhango, Noel Malope and Everson Tsamba who were dismissed after being brutally assaulted using burnt bricks.

“The situation is just bad at the workplace. Even buying of materials, the company is importing everything from China including work suits and road signs and I wonder how companies in the country will benefit from the project,” said the source.

He further added that most of the workers were working without conditions of service and when assigned to work elsewhere the company gives them between K2000 to K5000 for accommodation which is very small considering the fact that things have gone up.

The MCTU leader, while condemning the acts, has since asked the Ministry of Labour to intervene and help the unlawfully dismissed employees get their compensation packages.

“Let me condemn the act. It is uncalled for in as far as Malawi labour laws are concerned. On the same, let me call upon the Ministry of Labour to intervene on the issue. The issue has to be addressed with immediacy, “pleaded Mambala.

Meanwhile, Senior Chief Malemia said despite being happy that government is bringing back the M1 Nsanje -Marka Road, it should also be monitoring the company in what it is doing in order to protect its citizens.