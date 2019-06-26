Lucky Malata To Try Luck In South Africa Together With Peter Cholopi

By Arkangel Tembo

Malata: To try his luck in South Africa

Blantyre, June 25, Mana: Be Forward Wanderers defenders, Lucky Malata and Peter Cholopi will leave the country for South Africa Wednesday, June 26, 2019 to undergo trials at one of the country’s top-flight league teams, Free State Stars FC.

The two players have left Blantyre for Lilongwe on Tuesday afternoon, where they are supposed to connect to South Africa.

Before their departure for Lilongwe, the two players said they were excited and promised to work hard during the trials.

Malata said it was his dream to play professional football and that he would utilize this chance.

“I thank God for this opportunity and l will work very hard because lam going there to represent my country. Let me also take this opportunity to thank my club led by chairman Gift Mkandawire and General Secretary Mike Butao for allowing us to go attend the trials,” he said.

Cholopi agreed with Malata’s sentiments saying everything is possible because their club has given them permission to undergo trials.

“This could be a stepping stone for bigger things in my career, so yes, I am excited and looking forward to impress,” he said.

According the Clubs Chairman, Gift Mkandawire, the South African team spotted the two players way back and as Wanderers they do not stand on the way of their players to secure better deals outside the country.

“They are going with our blessings and we wish them all the best. Of course, there are other clubs that are also interested in them but, at the end of the day; the players themselves must make their choice. From what we have seen, they are for Free State and we will be releasing them for the trials,” he said.

Malata joined Wanderers from Silver Strikers while Cholopi came from Mighty Tigers.

Wanderers have already exported Yamikani Chester to United States of America and Jabulani Linje to Japan.

Mana/at/mmm/tha