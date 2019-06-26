BREAKING NEWS: Orlando Pirates Have Announced the Signing of Gabadinho Mhango

Gabadinho Mhango has every reason to celebrate

Orlando Pirates have announced that the club has signed yet another player in preparation of the new season.

Gabadinho Mhango has been previously linked with Pirates, as indications have been that he would be out of Bidvest Wits.

The 26-year-old Malawian striker has also been linked with Kaizer Chiefs, though it has now been confirmed that the Buccaneers have won the race for his signature.

Bucs have confirmed that Mhango has been signed by the club.

Mhango’s signing brings the number of Pirates’ new signings for the 2019/20 season eight, after the club also signed French goalkeeper Joris Delle, as well as Kabelo Dlamini, Bongani Sam, Fortune Makaringe, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Tebogo Tlolane and Tshegofatso Mabasa.

As reported by the Siya crew, the Buccaneers have regrouped after the off-season break to begin their pre-season preparations, with their Soweto derby match against Kaizer Chiefs one of the priorities on their agenda.

The match between Pirates and Chiefs in the Carling Black Label Cup will be played at FNB Stadium on July 27.