Atibera Volume 6 Updates: Court to Start Hearing of Substantive Case on 29 July

The constitutional court sitting in Lilongwe is, on July 29, expected to start full hearing of the presidential election case.

This is after Malawi Congress Party president, Lazarus Chakwera and UTM‘s Saulos Chilima challenged the outcome of the polls.

According to MCP lead counsel. Mordecai Msisha, and DPP lead counsel, Frank Mbeta, Chakwera and Chilima are supposed to make submissions by Monday July 1 and the respondents are supposed to make their submissions by July 22.

MCP and UTM will be given a week to respond again before hearing starts on July 29.

The court is on Thursday, however, expected to rule on some applications by MCP and UTM.

Among others issues, MCP has applied for further disclosures