We Are Still Mourning Elections Loss – Opposition

Mourning Brothers

A consortium of opposition political parties in the country has finally admitted that they are still grieving over the fall in May 2019 elections at the hand of President Arthur Peter Mutharika.

Addressing the media at MCP Headquarters in Lilongwe on Tuesday, opposition leaders, notably MCP SG Eisenhower Mkaka, Khumbo Kachali and others leaders said after their grieving period, they will go back to the voters to thank them for the few votes they bagged during the polls.

“We are still mourning. Tidakalibe pa siwa. So we are not ready to go back to the voters as other parties are doing. Taking this matter to court is part of this grieving,” said Khumbo Kachale, whose Freedom Party partnered MCP during the elections.