No Crisis In Malawi-DPP

Press Briefing in progress: From left Secretary General Jeffrey, Publicity Secretary Nicholas Dausi, Information Minister Mark Botoman, Director of Elections Ben Phiri

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has assured development partners, business community and the private sector and the general

public that Malawi is not in a crisis.



DPP Publicity Secretary Nicholas Dausi said this Tuesday at a news

conference in Lilongwe. Dausi, who is also Minister of Homeland

Security assured the public that the country will remain peaceful.



His sentiments follow violence that erupted after May 21 elections

results. Opposition Malawi Congress Party and United Transformation Movement (UTM) disputed the presidential election results which saw President Peter Mutharika emerging winner.



“We would like to assure developmental partners, the business

community and private sector that as the DPP Government, we will

ensure that the country remains peaceful; that business is not

disrupted as we deal with the outstanding issues from the electoral

process. We wish to emphasize that the country is not in a crisis and

we look forward to the conclusion of the court processes in a peaceful

manner so that the country can move forward,” said Dausi.



He was flanked by the party’s Secretary General Grizelder Jeffrey,

Treasurer General Jappie Mhango, Director of Research and Training

Mark Botomani and Director of Elections Dr. Ben Phiri.



Dausi said those that were involved in vandalism, damage and theft of

property during the violence will be brought to book. He commended the

police for preventing further violence and property damage.



Dausi called on those perpetrating violence to stop and respect the

legal institutions and processes handling the elections court case.



“We urge all peace-loving Malawians, whether they support the DPP or

not, to exercise restraint and remain calm as we await the outcome of

the court process. We strongly believe that it is paramount to respect

the legal institutions and all the processes that are ongoing as these

are key pillars of our democracy whose independence must be protected

from political interference,” said Dausi.



“The intimidation tactics that have been deployed to hound and

demonize MEC officials alarm us and we condemn such conduct in the

strongest terms possible as it goes beyond the exercise of any

democratic right,” he added.



Malawians went to the polls on May 21 2019 where they elected

president, members of parliament and councilors.

