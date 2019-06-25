Meet Justice Dr. Jane Ansah SC: My Kind Of Woman

BY JACK BANDA

It now makes sense to me that the women activist could not say or do anything to defend Jane Ansah from Chakwera, Chilima and the other men CSO leaders that are on her case demanding her neck. Jane Ansah has suffered untold abuse as a woman occupying a high position.

Listening to her, you can tell that subliminally, Jane Ansah appear to women activist as a man. She is a strong and a powerful woman that in this patriarchal society, women aught to fight against and not to defend.

She is fighting her battles and fighting really well and she is winning. — my kind of woman!!