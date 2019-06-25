Let Us Respect The Court Processes-Malawi Govt Tells Disgruntled Opposition

PRESS STATEMENT

(For immediate release

25th June 2019)

LET US RESPECT THE COURT PROCESSES

Press Briefing in progress: From left Secretary General Jeffrey, Publicity Secretary Nicholas Dausi, Information Minister Mark Botoman and Director of Elections Ben Phiri

Government has regrettably observed the violence that has erupted in the country following the May 21 2019 elections results especially the presidential result. We have seen property being damaged and people being attacked. All this is happening when electoral disputes are in court.

As Government, we find the perpetration of the violence undemocratic and unpatriotic. We urge those behind the violence to stop immediately because the violence has far reaching consequences on the socioeconomic development.

We would also like to urge you media practitioners to be professional in your work. We expect you to rise above partisan politics as you carry out your work. Be objective. Be ethical. Avoid spreading fake news. Avoid being used by politicians for bad reasons. Most of you are young people and you have a long future in store for you.

Let me also remind the country that the Electronic Transactions and Cyber Security Law is in effect. This law punishes those who abuse social media. I want to caution those who abuse social media that this law will catch up with them one day. We must love our country. We must be responsible citizens.

In conclusion, let me echo what the DPP Publicity Secretary Honourable

Nicholas Dausi has said that those involved in the damage of property in the ongoing violence in the country will be held accountable. They will pay for the damages. Government will not allow anarchy and lawlessness to continue.

The country has a President who took oath of office and deserves our respect.

HON. MARK BOTOMANI, MP

DPP DIRECTOR OF RESEARCH AND TRAINING AND MINISTER OF INFORMATION, CIVIC EDUCATION AND COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY