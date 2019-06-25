Government Says Protestors To Pay Damages

By Ireen Kayira

Demo organisers: To foot the bills

Government has said organizers of the demonstrations which resulted in the loss of some properties will pay for the damages.

This was disclosed Monday in Parliament, Lilongwe when Minister of Homeland and Security, Nicholas Dausi presented Ministerial statement on Political Violence and Effects on Socio-Economic development.

“We will give the total cost of the damages that have been incurred so far to those who organised the protest, who are the Malawi congress Party (MCP) and Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC),” he told the house.

Dausi said the organizers promised a peaceful protest which turned out to be violent and because of that they would be the ones responsible for the damages.

He added currently they have arrested some people who were involved in the violence who have confessed to them those who sent them.

“They have confessed to us that they were given K 5,000 some were given K500.00 and pictures for DPP officials to deal with them,” Dausi said.

The Minister added that they would investigate them and sooner or later would face the law.

He said violence is mainly happening in the in the central region, in the areas of Msundwe, Mchinji road, Kasiya and Kabudula among others.

In addition, some Police officers who are originally from the south and are working in the central region are being chased in by these people to go back to the southern region

Dausi lamented that the violence that is happening in this country at the moment has brought a lot of implication to the country such that this year’s international trade fair will not take place simply because other countries feel it’s not safe here.

“Some people have lost properties which include some banks and some shops,” he said.

MCP Member of Parliament, Richard Chimwendo Banda said that the ministerial statement was supposed to mention the Police invasion to the MCP headquarters twice without anyone starting any form of violence.

“I was there at one time and what we saw there was pathetic, it was the police who started that and there was nothing else on the ground. Now for the Minister to come to talk about that without mentioning that is a selective approach to what is supposed to be a serious matter on the floor,” he pointed out.

Banda said the party condemns violence at any given time and it only recognize the constitution allows for a peaceful demonstrations as such it does not condone any form of violence.

“That why when the police call us we work with the police to make sure that there is peace in the country,” he added.

Banda said their offices are adjacent to American Embassy and no single day their supporters went to seek refuge to the Embassy and that there was a time when the Ambassador was have an audience with the party’s President and the police through teargas at them.

He said if the Police find anyone destroying property it’s their job to arrest and the statement says that they have arrested unknown MCP supporters.

”If they say unknown MCP supporters how did they come to know that it is MCP supporters and therefore advised government to be objective when delivering its statements in parliament,” Banda said.