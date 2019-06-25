Exposed: MCP Tried To Bribe Justice Jane Ansah

Exposed:Chakwera’s team approached Ansah several times

Jane Ansah has spilled beans during the Zodiak interview that Malawi Congress Party tried bribe her several times but she refused. As a result, MCP and UTM decided to punish her by creating a campaign that she must resign. The goal of the “Jane Ansah must resign” campaign is to discredit her.

The drive to make Jane Ansah resign is also calculated to discredit her and that she should not be a court witness in her official capacity as Chairperson of Malawi Electoral Commission.

Ansah has confided in someone that she kept a recording of her conversation with MCP officials. At the same time, an MCP insider has revealed that the first plot was to eliminate her because SHE IS A THREAT but it was resolved that the best is to discredit her before she presents her evidence in court.

Other notable quotes during the interview:

“The amount of fake news created by Malawians during the election, stories created by well educated people if used properly can help Malawians create *STAR WARS*” Justice Dr. Jane Ansah, SC.

“In life, you can do everything to protect yourself. But evil minds are also working over time to beat the system” Justice Dr. Jane Ansah, SC

“A curse without reason bounces back to the sender up to their 4th generation” Justice Dr Jane Ansah, SC

“My circumstances demand that those who are saying that I should resign have the mandate, at the moment they don’t…they have surrendered that to court so let us wait for the courts to decide” Justice Dr Jane Ansah, SC