Was SKC Wrong To Congratulate APM? Who Will Select Another Jane To Ansah Their ‘Madando’?

I have for so long been tempted to act in my nonpartisanship mentality whenever I see both MCP and DPP lads claiming that Chilima goofed and shamed himself for Congratulating APM just soon after MEC announced the debatable results. Their chorus sounds similar and I quote: “you cannot fault the voting system and then congratulate the winner afterwards”. Let this serve as a standalone stone of truth against such unfounded and ungroomed accusations.

First Things First : Did SKC congratulated APM ? The answer is YES.

Was it wrong ? The answer is NO. Infact that was very right.

Why? How? You will agree with me that in all these unending electoral shambles, what is wrong is not APM. What is wrong is MEC’s voting process, personnel of MEC, its porousness to accept the bribes from a political entity (if indeed those allegations are true). I don’t know what kind of whiskey our legal professionals were busy drinking during the process of drafting our MEC’s legal binding. Bitter truth is that our laws that do guide the voting process are shamefully porous and prone to inviting trickery and crooked winning strategies by those who are capable of doing so. More so to that, high chance to trickery behavior is always to the advantage of the incumbent political party.

This is why before MEC announced those debatable results, SKC had already called for a re-run. SKC’s act of first stoning the voting process and then afterwards congratulating APM was very normal. By doing that, SKC was sending a clear message to all Malawians that it’s important that we blame the root cause of the problem and not a mere beneficially of that sickening electoral process. Chakwera did the same in 2014, he went to court but later on congratulated APM, after realizing that the electoral system is nothing but a thorn in a fresh. He for that matter also realised that APM was not the problem. And this is why, even today, at the court, UTM and MCP lawyers are not directly fighting against APM. They are fighting against MEC to have recognized a candidate using a wrong voting formula.

So Who Should Malawians Blame?:

Malawians must know that instead of putting a congratulatory blame on SKC, let us all blame Chakwera and his party, MCP. These guys have always been enjoying the fruits of occupying the August house in majority and to that fact, they were capable of changing the electoral binding laws, how MEC’s chair must be elected, and anything concerning the modification of our voting system. I must admit that I have also been a great victim of ‘Atibela episode 1,2,3,4,5’. Bakili won frudently, late Bingu also won frudently, and now we are here succumbing to the frudent voting system by MEC. To be honestly, MCP knew that all these Atibelas were coming from a trickery opponent’s win. But they chose to be silent in changing the electoral laws, busy enjoying the benefits of the parliamentary majority in an unfruitful way. One genius MCP MP who also happens to be representing my home village constituency, Hon. Peter Dimba tried to bring in the electoral issue in parliament. What happened ? Desperate MCP MPs were seen masquarading as innocent souls who did not want to be associated with the act. Truth is they pockated huge sums of money behind as a bribe inorder to frustrate Dimba and Chakwera secretly. And by doing that, they misrepresented and bitterly betrayed their constituency voters. Dimba was betrayed, Chakwera was betrayed, we the voter were betrayed too. We want to remove Jane Ansah, Yes, but who will select another Jane to Ansah the call for a credible re-run ???.

Today, a repeat of the same is in the air, and MCP is busy looking for the help of lawyers. Muvi woyang’anila umalowa m’maso. Pati biiiii pali minga. Ukakwera muntengo usamati pansi palibe mikango. Ichi chakoma icho chakoma pusi adagwa chagada. Let me stop here for today.