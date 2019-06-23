BY DAVIES SADDO

Afternoon Musings

MCP supporters in criminal act

I’m beginning to doubt whether as a citizenry we have a philosophy for development.

I’m not very sure what propels us to hyper mismanaged violence., post election violence inclusive. Do we honestly value public infrastructure which we have taken years to own through the sweat of our taxes or taxes of those past gone. Their bodies in the graves should be turning in sadness at our wanton carelessness in destroying what they sweated for. Do we get disturbed when we invade business premises or when we smash shops and infrastructure ?

Does it disturb us when we injure our brothers and sisters ?

Do we actively get saddened the desecration of dignity, on the loss of property ?

Do we have an actual philosphy that make us aspire for a developed Malawi, the way we retard ourselves with mismanaged anger?

The current occurrings really make me think we do not really value fruits of our sweat..because if we did, the destruction of property that is happening would not happen. Under a normal Malawian society, at least the one Abiti Haji, my mother taught me about, the level we have reached would have been a taboo. Yes, a taboo, because the conscious of development is slowly eroding.

Even writing this makes me weep. And that’s how I’ve felt every time and again I see my country on FIRE.

So all this time, I’ve been asking what is the developmental philosophy inculcated in us as a nation. And I’m not just talking about national ones. I’m also asking the ethnic ones. What’s your community’s philosophy about development ? How come that philosophy has no impact on our lives, on what we can tolerate and what we absolutely refuse to accept?

Peaceful demonstration is a RIGHT but violence is CRIMINAL. Let’s all join hands in condemning the VIOLENCE. It begins with us!