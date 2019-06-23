A Commentary On Luke 23:12: When Jesus Humiliated Both Pilate and Herod

BY FOCUS MAGANGA

A commentary on Luke 23:12

“And Herod and Pilate became friends with each other that very day, for before this they had been at enmity with each other.”

This is one of the most amazing verses written according to the gospel of Luke.

The verse unequivocally displays the amazing power of the LORD Jesus Christ, and specifically his trial. It is accounted in the chapter that Pilate and Herod were at odds with each other, but Jesus’ case unified and brought them together.

Traditionally, Jews hated Pilate because he was the symbol of Rome whom they felt were oppressors. Herod, specifically, disliked Pilate because he thought he was policing him around.

Similarly, it is said Pilate hated Jews because he felt they were unruly and too revolutionary.

So Pilate and Herod were not talking well of each other. They wished each other’s misfortunes and bad omens.

But when they were placed with a common enemy, the Lord Jesus Christ, the two iconic leaders’ enemity vanished.

Pilate flogged Jesus, while Herod mocked and spoke ill of him. The very same day, they started smiling at each other.

I can imagine they even set a time they would meet, dine and wine, and reflect on Jesus’ case.

Nevertheless, the two leaders did not find any case with Jesus. They plotted and passed a verdict for his death, but on the third day Jesus defeated death, and rose from the land of the dead. He humiliated both Pilate and Herod.

But of special mention, in this commentary, is the power of the Lord Jesus Christ, that even through his humiliating case, he could still bring together Pilate and Herod, and end their perennial enemity.

May the faithful say Amen.