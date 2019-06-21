SONA 2019: APM Hails 23-year Old Female MP Fyness Magonjwa

Women and Youth Empowerment: Mutharika poses for a photo with 23-year old Fyness

Madam Speaker, I reserved special congratulations to Honourable Fyness Magonjwa, Member of Parliament for Machinga South East.

It is a great achievement to become a Member of Parliament at 23 years of age. She is probably the youngest Member of Parliament in this part of Africa.

This is how the Democratic Progressive Party is determined to empower Women and Youth in politics in this country.

Honourable Magonjwa represents the pride that honours us for our Women and Youth to break the record.

Keep pressing forward in the pursuit of your dreams. With determination, not even the sky is the limit.

State of the Nation Address, 20 June 2019