Jubilation In The Barracks As APM Changes MDF Leadership: Enter Lieutenant General Vincent Nundwe, Exit General Supuni Phiri

Lieutenant General Vincent Nundwe now the Commander of the Malawi Defense Force

President Peter Mutharika has changed the leadership of the Malawi Defense Force with immediate effect. Mutharika has appointed Lieutenant General Vincent Nundwe to be the Commander of the Malawi Defense Force and reassigned General Supuni Phiri to become National Security Advisor.

There has been jubilation in the barracks as the officers expect their concerns to be addressed with the change of command. Senior officers who received the news as we went to bed said “the military will no longer be the playground for UTM and MCP because they were capitalizing on the discontent of the soldiers.”

Another officer at the level of Colonel said “We don’t work with the Opposition. No army in the world works with the Opposition because we are part of the State. But these people were they could use us because we had issues just like any other work place. We will stop the Opposition nonsense of trying to destabilize the Army. We will show them what we are. You will see.”

Soulos Chilima started convincing some military officials that he would change the leadership of the MDF to address their concerns when he was Vice President. At the same time, Lazarus Chakwera also tried to persuade the MDF to swear him in parallel to the swearing in of President Peter Mutharika.

But most soldiers have realized that Chilima can no longer automatically or constitutionally become President because he is no longer Vice President. Similarly, advisors told Chakwera that it is the Judiciary and not the MDF who swear in a President and trying to penetrate the Army would not make him President.

The change of command in the Malawi Defense Force is expected to bring sanity.

Soldiers have commended President Peter Mutharika for changing the MDF leadership before things got out of hand.